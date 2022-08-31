Ananya Panday Enjoys Boat Ride in Mathura as She Shoots for Dream Girl 2 With Ayushmann Khurrana

Ananya Panday is currently in Mathura shooting for her upcoming film Dream Girl 2. The actress was recently seen in the film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Soon after its release, Ananya started working on her next project. The actress keeps updating her fans and followers with her travel and shooting stories. She took to her Instagram Story section to give a glimpse of the boat ride she enjoyed in the beautiful city.

Ananya Panday also shared a glimpse of how she is spending her free time during the shoot. She shared a short clip that shows a book and a coffee mug kept in front of her. She panned the camera to show the scenic beauty of the place. She wrote, “Finding a cozy reading and coffee corner everywhere I go.”

Take a look at her Instagram updates:

Ananya has been paired with Ayushmann Khurrana for this film. This marks their first-ever project. A couple of days back Ananya shared a video with Ayushmann and their team celebrating Team India’s victory against Pakistan in their first match in Asia Cup 2022. The match was held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE on August 28. A video went viral on social media that sees Ananya and Ayushmann dancing to Kaala Chashma as they celebrated team India’s win.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa have joined the cast of Dream Girl 2. According to a source close to the development, Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa have pivotal roles in the film and came on board recently. Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Besides Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana has director Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh under his umbrella. On the other hand, Ananya was recently seen in Liger co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. She will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

