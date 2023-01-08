Ananya Panday Enjoys Date With the 'Love of My Life', Shares Adorable Picture; Take a Look

Ananya Panday recently reunited with her sister Rysa Panday. The latter recently shifted abroad for her studies and came back to Mumbai a couple of days ago. The Liger actress took to her Instagram story section recently to share an adorable picture with her younger sibling. In the photo, the Panday sisters can be seen enjoying a date together. While Rysa seems busy on her phone, Ananya leans towards her and poses for the photo. She can be seen looking cute in a black spaghetti top.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Love of my life" and added, “the tiramisu not Rysu."

Take a look at the photo:

Ananya Panday marked the new year in Phuket, Thailand, and did not fail to bless the wanderlust hearts of her fans with stunning beachy photos- from reading on the beach in a hot blue bikini to sharing photos of the outlets where she devoured delicious delicacies. Even Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, accompanied her during the new year getaway. In a gorgeous photo dump, she gave fans a sneak peek of the celebration. “I’ll call this one happiness,” wrote Ananya while sharing the post.

On the work front, Ananya Panday last shared the screen space with South heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda in the pan-India sports actioner Liger. She will be next seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. The film will also feature Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seems Pahwa, and Annu Kapoor. The film is being directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

In addition to this, the actress also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. It is directed by Arjun Varain Singh.

