Ananya Panday Enjoys Oatmeal Pancakes Made by Dad Chunky Panday

Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, is enjoying some super healthy pancakes made by her actor-father Chunky Panday.

Ananya mom's Bhavna Panday took to her Instagram stories to share snaps from their feast. Along with the snaps, she wrote, "Homemade oatmeal pancakes specially prepared by chef Chunky Panday".

In the love-filled pictures, Ananya and Chunky can be seen having a laugh as they enjoy their meal.

Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Bhumi Padnekar and Kartik Aaryan. The film was a remake of BR Chopra's 1978 hit of the same name.

Apart from this, Ananya has wrapped up shooting for Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli that also features Ishaan Khatter.

The budding actress has Shakun Batra's untitled film in her kitty, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Sidhant Chaturvedi. Sharing her excitement on working with Deepika, Ananya, said, "Deepika Padukone is an actress I truly love and I also really enjoyed watching Siddhant in ‘Gully Boy'. Moreover, I'm working again with Dharma Productions, which feels like home and I'm really happy about it. I'll forever be grateful to Karan (Johar). My director Shakun Batra, I believe, is one of the finest in the industry and he has been the dream director I've always wanted to work with".

The upcoming project is bankrolled by Karan Johar.



