Ananya Panday Equates Struggle with Koffee With Karan, Siddhant Chaturvedi's Reply Wins the Internet

Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi is making news for his "savage" reply to actress Ananya Panday at the Newcomer's roundtable hosted by film critic Rajeev Masand. Ananya, who debuted this year with Student of the Year 2, shared her version of struggle while talking about nepotism in Bollywood. The actress said that even though her father Chunky Panday was an actor he was never in a Dharma film or went to Koffee With Karan.

“I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle,” she said to Rajeev Masand.

Speaking about her own struggles, she said “When SOTY 2 got delayed by a year, my dad actually didn’t even congratulate me till the film released because that’s how fickle the industry is. That’s how dispensable people are. Anything can happen, it can get shelved, it can release after years and he knows that. Mine has been a lot of personal experience, I have seen my dad go through so many things that I don’t take anything too seriously. I overcompensate sometimes. I am so scared that people may say that ‘oh you are taking things too lightly’ so I will come extra early to places. I am so happy that I have this chance.”

To this Chaturvedi, who recently announced two films, agreed that everyone has their own struggle and went on to say, “the difference is ‘jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).”

Ananya Pandey complaining about nepotism and Sidhant Chaturvedi ending her existence with one line 😭 look at her reaction lol pic.twitter.com/hX2R7Jc1F7 — Devdas (@shahrukhdevdas) January 1, 2020

A clip of the moment has gone viral, where Siddhant has been praised a lot for his comment. "'The difference yahi hai ki jaha hamare sapane pure hote hai vaha inka struggle shuru hota hai' Brilliant comment. Lagata hai ye banda sachmuch Sher hai," one comment read. "Boht Hard Bantai!" another fan wrote.

