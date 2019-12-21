Take the pledge to vote

Ananya Panday Excited to Work with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's Next

Ananya Pandey, who will be next seen in Shakun Batra's romantic-thriller with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, said that working with the Piku actress was on her bucket list.

IANS

Updated:December 21, 2019, 5:34 PM IST
Ananya Panday Excited to Work with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's Next
Ananya Pandey, who will be next seen in Shakun Batra's romantic-thriller with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, said that working with the Piku actress was on her bucket list.

Actress Ananya Pandey says working with Deepika Padukone in an upcoming film ticks off a bucket list wish. It was announced a while ago that Ananya will be seen with Deepika in an untitled project co-starring Sidhant Chaturvedi.

"I'm really delighted that I can finally tick it off my wishlist now. The film is really of a different genre, where there will be some romantic drama. It's something that I haven't done before and I'm looking forward to," added the actress, who made her debut this year with Student Of The Year 2 and followed it up with Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Shakun Batra. "Deepika Padukone is an actress I truly love and I also really enjoyed watching Siddhant in Gully Boy. Moreover, I'm working again with Dharma Productions, which feels like home and I'm really happy about it. I'll forever be grateful to Karan (Johar). My director Shakun Batra, I believe, is one of the finest in the industry and he has been the dream director I've always wanted to work with," Ananya gushed.

Meanwhile, the budding actress finished shooting for Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli which also features Ishaan Khatter. The film will be a comedy-thriller. Directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra, the film is slated to release in June 12, 2020.

