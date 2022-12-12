Ananya Panday Fans Go OMG As She Looks Smoking Hot In Sexy Red Top, Skirt With Thigh High Slit; Watch Video

The Indian Television Academy Award Ceremony took place last night in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Raveena Tandon, and more graced the event and made stylish appearances. Apart from these, several high-profile celebrities from the Hindi Television industry like Disha Parmar, Nia Sharma, and more marked their attendance. But Ananya Panday, with her super stylish appearance, managed to grab all the eyeballs.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Ananya Panday is seen dressed in a sexy red top showcasing her super toned midriff, and a long pink skirt with a thigh high slit. The actres looked stunning in the steamy avatar. With her shiny tresses tied in a neat bun and subtle make up on, Ananya Panday slayed at the event.

Check out the video here:

Soon after the clip was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shwoer praises on the Student Of The Year 2 actress. One fan wrote, “Her abs>>>>>," another commented, “Awwwww." A third fan commented, “Natural beauty❤️." Another fan wrote, “OMG."

At the same time, several trolls commented on her dress, some even compared her with Urfi Javed. One social media user wrote, “Urfi ka design copy karliya," another added, “Urfi fan lag rahi hain real struggle." Another comment reads, “Why they wear such dresses….."

Well, this isn’t the first time the actress has grabbed everyone’s attention with her stylish sartorial choice. Previously, Ananya posted some photos on Instagram and saored the temperature with her hot look.In the pics, the Liger actress can be seen donning a tank top which she paired with a miniskirt. She is standing near a window and the sun rays are falling perfectly on her face giving her a proper sunkissed look. She has kept her makeup minimal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film failed to perform at the box office and did not manage to impress critics or audiences. Now, the actress has joined hands with Ayushmann Khurrana for the film Dream Girl 2. The film was originally slated to release on June 29, 2023, but later it was reported that Ekta Kapoor preponed the release date after Sajid Nadiadwala requested her to not release the film around the same time as his film SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

Next, she will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gaurav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here