Ananya Panday Finally Answers If Vijay Deverakonda Film Liger Will Make It to Cinemas Soon

Ever since Karan Johar announced his ambitious co-production Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles, the internet buzz and excitement around the pan-India film have certainly been impressive. Movie fans have long been waiting for news of the film’s teaser and trailer release, after its first poster was unveiled in January 2021.

Liger has been shot in Telugu and Hindi and marks Deverakonda’s foray into Bollywood. The film is expected to release in September in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Last month, the makers postponed the release of its teaser indefinitely. A joint statement from production companies Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, and the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda was shared on social media. It said, “In light of the current environment and the testing times our country is facing, our focus is solely on helping the community. Therefore, we have decided to postpone the release of the teaser of LIGER." However, they did not divulge on whether the film would hit the theatres as per its scheduled release in September.

We asked Liger’s leading lady Ananya if she was hopeful for the film’s theatrical release this year, the actress said, “Liger is the kind of film that you have to watch on the big screen. It’s an out-and-out masala film. So, we all hope that it will come out on the big screen. But I think right now the most important thing is the safety of people. We obviously want people to have a good time while watching the film but we also want them to be safe. So, I think makers of Liger will take the right decision at the right time."

Talking about working in a pan-India film, Ananya shared, “My experience has been extremely fun. I’m debuting into four industries at once so I’m definitely nervous. I have those butterflies in my stomach but I think it’s a good think as I always wanted to be on my toes. I didn’t want to get too complacent about anything. They really know exactly what their audiences want. It’s always about having a good time and telling stories in the largest way possible."

In nearly two years of her career, Ananya, who is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, has managed to work with numerous top directors and stars of the country. But she has had her fair share of ups and downs. In 2019, the actress became the butt of all jokes for her infamous opinion on nepotism.

“It overwhelms me sometimes," Ananya said on being under the constant scrutiny of the audience and critics. “It’s scary to deal with things sometimes. But I think the overriding feeling is just the gratitude to be here and to be able to do something that I love so much. I feel like it overcompensates for everything. Also, you have to keep moving, whatever happens," the actress said, referring to her recent association with “Originals Keep Moving" campaign which aims at celebrating the “original" spirit of the youth.

“It’s all about moving on and finding the positive side in life no matter what happens. So, that’s something I always aspire to do. I love the fact that this campaign from Skechers is all about embracing yourself and being true to yourself come what may."

Ananya may be just three-film old but the actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Her Instagram profile is a sheer delight, featuring everything from her gorgeous red carpet appearances to sumptuous food shots and her love for sneakers.

“I’m a really big foodie. Sometimes I’m like, ‘Can we not take these pictures because I need to eat it?’ I look forward to eating my meals and I have a really big sweet tooth. Believe me you, I eat everything I post. But I do workout every day.

“Also, I’m obsessed with sneakers. You will rarely see me in any other type of shoe. I love Skechers’ sneakers. It’s just a natural fit. I feel that we are very similar. I really like the fact that they are very colourful and we just vibe."

