Ananya Panday Flaunts Perfect Abs in Bikini, Drops 'Weird' Selfies as She Displays Her 'Random' Mood

It appears that Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is enjoying a random Friday. In the afternoon, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star shared a string of selfies on her Instagram. The new photodump consists of just random images from her personal gallery that show Ananya either striking a cheeky pose or holding a professional camera to click pictures. From beachy to lazy, the post is an amalgamation of her vivid shades and fans are loving it.

In one photo, she looks stunning donning a checkered yellow bikini, in another sees her relaxing in what seems to be her hotel room. A still features her decked up in blue, one more flaunts her no-makeup look. While sharing the new photos, Ananya Panday also used a quirky caption to channel her ambiguous mood. She wrote, “Mirror selfies, taking photos, photos being taken, weird selfies - feeling random.” Check out the post here:

In less than an hour, the pictures amassed over a lakh likes on the photo-sharing application, impressing fans and celebrities alike. As soon as the post caught the attention of Tania Shroff, she expressed, “We love random” in the comment section. Meanwhile, Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey wrote, “Random plans and random clicks are far better than organized things.”

This came just days after Ananya dropped her January photo dump on the social media platform. For the Bollywood diva, the first month of the year passed away quickly but it ended up leaving her with a bag full of delicious and fun memories. From catching up with friends to devouring Gajar Ka Halwa, Salon sessions or making new furry companions, Ananya stated, “January was cute but quick.” Take a quick glimpse of how she spent the entire month below:

In terms of work, she was last seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the pan-Indian sports actioner Liger. She is now gearing up to share the screen space with her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan. Ananya Panday will also team up with Ayushmann Khurrana for the sequel of Dream Girl.

