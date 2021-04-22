movies

Ananya Panday Flies Out of Mumbai with Bhavna Panday, Netizens Say 'Maldives, Again?'

After Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday too headed to New York with her family.

Several celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Govinda, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt flew out of Mumbai lately in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19. On Wednesday evening, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan also headed to New York to meet Suhana who is currently studying there. Amidst the rise in covid cases, Ananya Panday too left the city with her mother Bhavna Panday and sister as they were spotted at the Mumbai airport by the shutterbugs.

According to Pinkvilla, Ananya was flying to New York City for a family holiday. In a video, shared by Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram, the actress was casually dressed in a multi-coloured hoodie and black jeggings. However, netizens were curious to know if Ananya was flying to Maldives again. One wrote, “Maldives?" Another said, “Must be going to Maldives again."

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Khaali Peeli co-starring Ishaan Khatter. She currently has two upcoming films in her kitty namely Liger and an untitled Shakun Batra project, both are produced by Dharma Productions. Liger is her first Hindi, Telugu bilingual co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. She is co-starring with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone in the Shakun Batra project.

first published:April 22, 2021, 08:28 IST