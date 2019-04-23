Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ananya Panday Gets Candid About Tiger Shroff's Dancing Skills in The Jawaani Song BTS Video

'The Jawaani Song' is a contemporary remix of 'Gili-Gili Akkha,' originally composed by RD Burman and vocals sung by Kishore Kumar.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 2:35 PM IST
Ananya Panday Gets Candid About Tiger Shroff's Dancing Skills in The Jawaani Song BTS Video
A Still from 'The Jawaani Song' Making Video
The Jawaani Song from Student of The Year 2 has become the latest chartbursting track and the cast and crew members recently shared their experience about recreating the iconic song with a contemporary twist in a special making video that shows exclusive behind the scenes footage and candid interviews featuring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Punit Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

The stars can be seen getting candid about the complex steps choreographed by Remo D'Souza and the difficulty they faced in stepping up to the task. The video also shows Ananya talking about herself and Tara wondering as to what they were doing on sets with an acrobatic Tiger nailing the complex dance steps like a pro.

Tiger, who is also features in the video, admits, "It was fun, but it was a little bit challenging." The video also shows the actors talking about the detailed sets that, in one of the sections, feature a wall with formulas written all around them. To this Ananya quips, "We have books in our school."

See video here:



The Jawaani Song is being well received by fans who are appreciating the exciting dance performances of the three lead actors and Aditya Seal. The music composed by musician duo Vishal-Shekhar is also being lauded for its foot tapping beats and upbeat feel and rhythm.

There's no denying that Tiger steals the show with his acrobatic and energetic moves, but Tara and Ananya reveal a dancing side to their act as well, which is worth appreciating. Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student of The Year 2 is distributed by Fox Star Studios and will debut in theatres on May 10, amidst much anticipation. The film will lock horns with Mahesh Babu's 25th film Maharshi.

