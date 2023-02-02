Ananya Panday seems to have had an amazing start to 2023 with the month of January just flying by for her. The actress often shares glimpses from her life on her Instagram account for her followers to keep up with. While most of her Instagram feed from last month has had cute pictures with dogs, a lot more has been captured by her. Ananya shared a bunch of pictures from her January photo dump summing up the month that she found cute but quick. The caption that accompanied the photos read, “January was cute but quick,” and most of us would agree with this.

Ananya Panday poses for the camera in the first image while wearing headphones and holding her phone. From the second picture, it appeared as though she was trying to convey an interesting message, which read, “It's okay if you can’t handle my authentic self, but I can’t stop for you, I’have come too far.” The next images included Ananya's most memorable memories from January, such as a lovely purple and pink sunset, a photo of her and her friends, a bowl of wholesome gajar ka halwa, and a cute puppy. A few goofy pictures of Ananya were also shared along with them. After viewing these images, it is clear that Ananya has succeeded in perfectly capturing the essence of the past month.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, “Too cute.” Esha Gupta commented, “Babyyyy you look.” Ananya stylist, Meagan Concessio funnily wrote, “You didn’t post my favourite pic of you.”

Ananya recently tweeted a photo of herself and filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane announcing their upcoming collaboration and how it's like a dream come true for her.

She went on to caption the post, “Dreams really do come true! Fills my heart with so much gratitude and joy to be working with Vikram sir on a film!!! ‘Udaan’ has been my mum and my favourite film to watch together - so this moment feels surreal. Super duper excited to be collaborating with the amazing Nikhil Dwivedi on this one. Let’s gooooo team!!!!!”

Ananya was most recently seen in the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger. She will next be featured in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gaurav followed by Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

Read all the Latest Movies News here