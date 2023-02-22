Ananya Panday Glams It Up With Sara Ali Khan in Doha, Check Out the Diva's Latest Instagram Reel

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan are having the time of their lives in Qatar. A day after sharing glimpses of their reunion in Doha, Ananya dropped a reel on her Instagram account, exhibiting her “shiny day” with Sara. The two actresses, in the montage video, can be seen decked in their finest, presumably to attend an event.

Ananya Panday in the clip can be seen posing for a photoshoot. While sharing the video, Ananya in the caption wrote, “A happy shiny day,” and even tagged eminent people from Qatar Airways. The video opens by showing a picture of Sara and Ananya standing together but looking either way. Decked in a shoulderless ball gown, Ananya looked nothing less than a princess, as she kept it all minimal by accessorising it with a kundan choker and tying her hair in a messy bun.

Sara, on the other hand, channelled her inner royalty in a garara set with a floor-touching shrug atop it. She gave her look a final touch by keeping her wavy tresses open. Next, the video takes the users inside Ananya’s photoshoot. The actress can be seen posing for the camera on the balcony of a skyscraper, with a majestic picturesque background. The video shows that Sara also joined Ananya in her shoot, as they posed together for the sun-kissed pictures.

Earlier, Ananya shared a series of pictures from her relaxing trip to Doha. In her Doha photo dump, the actress treated her fans with glimpses of the place where she will be staying for her trip. From her big hug with Sara to their happy hour with scrumptious food, Ananya as per the slew of pictures is having the time of her life. While it isn’t confirmed whether the actress jetted off together or not, the pictures hold the evidence that they share a common group of friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger. Next, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl 2, which is expected to hit the theatres around July this year. Ananya also has Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddharth Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

On the other hand, Sara will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s multi-starrer Metro…In Dino. Apart from the actress, the movie will also star Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal among others. The movie, which is currently in its production stage, is scheduled to release around December this year. Sara also has Prime Video’s Ae Watan Mere Watan in her pipeline.

