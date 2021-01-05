Ananya Panday Has '2020 Fun' with Her Family at Gateway of India, See Pics

Ananya Panday treated her fans with a glimpse of her family outing on Monday night. The actress stepped out with her parents Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey, and sister, Rysa in the city. The Panday family spent some quality time touring around the Gateway of India after a perfect dinner. The family of four enjoyed dinner at an upscale restaurant in Mumbai before they headed out.

In the picture shared by Ananya on Monday, she is looking pretty in a chic animal printed skirt paired with a cropped top. Rysa opted for a hoodie and jeans while Chunky wore a matching pair of trousers and shirt. Bhavana, who made her digital acting debut with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, looked amazing in a green coloured dress. Sharing the family photo, Ananya wrote, "twentytwentyfun."

Bhavana and Chunky also posted pictures from the family night out on their respective social media handles. Chunky shared a picture where the family is posing at a dinner table. "All my Girls," he wrote in the caption.

Ananya, who rang in the New Year with Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter in Maldives, is back home. Ananya was last seen in the OTT release Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. The actress next has Shakun Batra’s as-yet-untitled romantic drama. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi will join her in the main cast. The shooting of the film in Goa was completed before Diwali 2020. Ananya will debut in a Telugu film co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The Puri Jagannadh’s yet-untitled project will be a multilingual release.