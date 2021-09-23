Ananya Panday Holds Back Tears During Her First Baking Attempt for Parents Chunky and Bhavana Panday

Ananya Panday attempted to make macaroons and gougere as a sweet and savoury gesture for her parents on the latest episode of Star vs Food Season 2 on Discovery+. This was her first attempt at cooking. The actress said that while her sister was good at baking, she had only tried being a sous chef so far. The items she attempted were not easy to make, and the chef had to correct her course several times.

She was at Moner Bistro and Dessert Bar, where Ananya had Chef Freny as her mentor for the day. While Ananya tried following her instructions to the T, there were moments when she couldn’t do her best and the chef rebuked her. Throughout the episode, Ananya pointed out that the chef was being rude to her and being aggressive at times. The actress almost thought that her baking attempt wouldn’t be successful as the chef was not happy with her work.

Ananaya had a real hard time managing the oven and the various settings it had to be in. “I’m falling apart," she says to the camera at one point, adding, “The Chef is getting meaner as the day passes and my feelings are getting more hurt. I’m holding back my tears."

But as they say, all’s well that ends well. Ananya managed to impress the chef and her parents with the end result. The gougeres and macaroons were baked to near-perfection. Chef Freny even called the actress her best student. Father Chunky Panday was bowled over by Ananya’s baking skills, especially because no one in their family were good at cooking.

‘Star vs Food Season 2′ is the perfect recipe of food tragedies, panic, a spoonful of drama, chaos, and hysterical laughter. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show has celebrities’ struggle in the kitchen. Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have been part of the previous episodes.

