Ananya Panday Hopes to Play Lead in Action Film Someday

Actress Ananya Panday recently featured in director Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli, which saw her in many action sequences as well. In a new interview, Ananya said that it was empowering to play the role of a Mumbai-based girl and that she hopes to play the leading role in an action film someday.

Talking to Mid-day, Ananya said, "Doing action in this film was something very new for me and different, but I had a blast. Parvez (Sheikh, action director) Bhai and his team made it feel so easy for me, so I really hope to do action in more films or maybe even an action film someday."

Talking more about the character, she added, "The fact that Pooja was so empowered and no damsel in distress, how she fought for herself, really drew me to her as a character. She was a full Hindi-picture hero herself."

Khaali Peeli also starred Ishaan Khatter in the lead role. Jaideep Ahlawat, Zakir Hussain, Swanand Kirkire, Anup Soni, Satish Kaushik among others played pivotal roles in the film.

Ananya is currently shooting in Goa for Shakun Batra's next. The untitled film also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is being produced by Dharma Productions.

She will be also seen in Fighter, a pan-Indian, multi-lingual film opposite Arjun Reddy fame Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda. The film will mark Ananya's South debut, as well as, Vijay's Bollywood debut. It will be directed by Puri Jagan.