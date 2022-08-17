Ananya Panday Hugs and Kisses Her Little Sister Rysa As She Is All Set To Leave For University

Ananya Panday is currently on a promotional spree for her much-awaited film Liger with South star Vijay Deverakonda. Amid her hectic work schedule, the actress recently took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable video with her sister Rysa Panday.

In the boomerang video, the sister duo can be seen sitting on the floor while Ananya snuggles her sister. The Khaali Peeli actress penned an emotional note for her ‘little chu’ and wrote, “Ok, I literally do not know what I’m going to do without you, my little chu is off to Uni tonight! Fly fly fly little bird, I love you beyond.”

Soon after Ananya shared the video, family and friends poured in wishes for Rysa via the comment section. The duo’s mother Bhavana Panday, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor and actress Amrita Arora dropped multiple red heart emojis in the comments section. Karisma Kapoor also wrote, “Rysa, all the best.” Malaika Arora also wished Rysa and commented, “Rysu, all the best.” Farah Khan also shared, “Aww the next fantastic filmmaker is going off.”

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya talked about her bond with Rysa. When asked whose opinion she values the most, Ananya said, “For me, my biggest compliment was my younger sister Rysa because she is a huge cinema lover and she wants to be a filmmaker herself. So, it’s really hard to please her. But she loved it. She said, ‘This is the kind of film that I want to make’. So that was a big compliment.”

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Liger. It is the first time that she will be sharing the screen with Vijay Deverakonda. Liger will also be the first Indian movie in which Boxing legend Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo. In the film, Deverakonda will be playing the role of an MMA artist. Liger will hit theatres on August 25.

