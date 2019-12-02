Ananya Panday is a Fan of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss, Says Received Show's Themed Cake on 17th Birthday
Recently, Ananya Panday got to live her dream as she visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13 to promote her upcoming movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The newcomer had earlier stated that she had grown up watching the show.
Recently, Ananya Panday got to live her dream as she visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13 to promote her upcoming movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The newcomer had earlier stated that she had grown up watching the show.
Bigg Boss is currently in it's 13th season and despite controversies, it is backed up with a massive viewership. Recently, actress Ananya Panday had revealed she had even got a birthday cake themed on the show.
Recently, it was like a dream come true for her as she got a chance to visit the sets of the show, and also interact with host Salman Khan. She was there to promote her upcoming movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.
She shared a clip of her visit on her social media and called it a big deal to be there.
Talking to IANS the actress had said that she and her mother have been big fans of the show. “I think this is one of the shows that my mom and I bond over. In fact, my mother got a Bigg Boss themed cake on my 17th birthday because I was so obsessed with the show. I am one of those obsessed fans who ask everyone to keep quiet when the show comes on TV,” she stated.
"So, finally when I went to ‘Bigg Boss 13' for ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh' promotions, I was so much in awe I couldn't speak much. I was like, is this for real? I was overwhelmed to see Salman Khan sir in real life! I was like… am I really here on the set of Bigg Boss, a show that I have seen so many years!" she added.
#PatiPatniAurWoh @TheAaryanKartik @bhumipednekar aur @ananyapandayy kya @BeingSalmanKhan ke saath bina sune samajh payenge ek doosre ki baat?Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje.Anytime on @justvoot.@Vivo_India #WeekendKaVaar #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/14xuCAL9ZG— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 1, 2019
(With input from IANS)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur Meets Amitabh Bachchan in Manali
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary with Unseen Pics, See Here
- I-League 2019-20: Chennai City FC Begin Title Defence Against Debutants TRAU FC
- #BoycottDabangg3: Salman Khan Dancing With Sadhus in 'Hud Hud' Sparks Twitter Outrage
- Dream Job? An Indian Startup is Offering Rs 1 Lakh to Sleep at Work for 100 Days. Really.