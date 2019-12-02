Bigg Boss is currently in it's 13th season and despite controversies, it is backed up with a massive viewership. Recently, actress Ananya Panday had revealed she had even got a birthday cake themed on the show.

Recently, it was like a dream come true for her as she got a chance to visit the sets of the show, and also interact with host Salman Khan. She was there to promote her upcoming movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

She shared a clip of her visit on her social media and called it a big deal to be there.

Talking to IANS the actress had said that she and her mother have been big fans of the show. “I think this is one of the shows that my mom and I bond over. In fact, my mother got a Bigg Boss themed cake on my 17th birthday because I was so obsessed with the show. I am one of those obsessed fans who ask everyone to keep quiet when the show comes on TV,” she stated.

"So, finally when I went to ‘Bigg Boss 13' for ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh' promotions, I was so much in awe I couldn't speak much. I was like, is this for real? I was overwhelmed to see Salman Khan sir in real life! I was like… am I really here on the set of Bigg Boss, a show that I have seen so many years!" she added.

(With input from IANS)

