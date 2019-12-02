Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ananya Panday is a Fan of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss, Says Received Show's Themed Cake on 17th Birthday

Recently, Ananya Panday got to live her dream as she visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13 to promote her upcoming movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The newcomer had earlier stated that she had grown up watching the show.

News18.com

Updated:December 2, 2019, 10:13 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ananya Panday is a Fan of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss, Says Received Show's Themed Cake on 17th Birthday
Recently, Ananya Panday got to live her dream as she visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13 to promote her upcoming movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The newcomer had earlier stated that she had grown up watching the show.

Bigg Boss is currently in it's 13th season and despite controversies, it is backed up with a massive viewership. Recently, actress Ananya Panday had revealed she had even got a birthday cake themed on the show.

Recently, it was like a dream come true for her as she got a chance to visit the sets of the show, and also interact with host Salman Khan. She was there to promote her upcoming movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

She shared a clip of her visit on her social media and called it a big deal to be there.

Talking to IANS the actress had said that she and her mother have been big fans of the show. “I think this is one of the shows that my mom and I bond over. In fact, my mother got a Bigg Boss themed cake on my 17th birthday because I was so obsessed with the show. I am one of those obsessed fans who ask everyone to keep quiet when the show comes on TV,” she stated.

"So, finally when I went to ‘Bigg Boss 13' for ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh' promotions, I was so much in awe I couldn't speak much. I was like, is this for real? I was overwhelmed to see Salman Khan sir in real life! I was like… am I really here on the set of Bigg Boss, a show that I have seen so many years!" she added.

(With input from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram