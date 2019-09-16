Ananya Panday is a Fangirl of Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor's Ghungroo Song But She 'Can't Dance Like That'
A video showing Ananya Panday practicing the hook step from 'Ghungroo' is too cute to be missed.
Image of Ananya Panday, Vaani Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, courtesy of Instagram
Having impressed fans with his understated performance in Super 30, Hrithik Roshan is returning to the fold of action-entertainers with War, which will feature Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. The first track of the film Ghungroo is out now and Ananya Panday, like many of us, has become a fan of the electro-pop tunes and Hrithik and Vaani's rocking chemistry.
The classic ghazal Ghungroo Toot Gaye has been given a modern makeover Hrithik's film War, with Vaani too dancing on a beachside location, and in a glittering studio set.
Inspired, Ananya tried replicating the hook step of Ghungroo but failed. A video of the actress trying the Ghungroo hook step was shared on social media and is quite adorable to say the least. Not for the lack of trying, but Ananya did get something right from the song.
By the end of the video, Ananya, conceding defeat, even says, "I can't dance like that."
Check it out here:
View this post on Instagram
Ghungroo has been composed by Vishal and Shekhar and sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. Bosco-Caesar and Tushar Kalia have choreographed Hrithik and Vaani.
Ananya, on the other hand, has completed one schedule of her forthcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh and has also Khaali Peeli, with Ishaan Khattar, in the pipeline. Khaali Peeli is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar while Pati, Pati Aur Woh by Huma Qureshi's boyfriend Mudassar Aziz.
