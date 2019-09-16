Having impressed fans with his understated performance in Super 30, Hrithik Roshan is returning to the fold of action-entertainers with War, which will feature Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. The first track of the film Ghungroo is out now and Ananya Panday, like many of us, has become a fan of the electro-pop tunes and Hrithik and Vaani's rocking chemistry.

The classic ghazal Ghungroo Toot Gaye has been given a modern makeover Hrithik's film War, with Vaani too dancing on a beachside location, and in a glittering studio set.

Inspired, Ananya tried replicating the hook step of Ghungroo but failed. A video of the actress trying the Ghungroo hook step was shared on social media and is quite adorable to say the least. Not for the lack of trying, but Ananya did get something right from the song.

By the end of the video, Ananya, conceding defeat, even says, "I can't dance like that."

Check it out here:

Ghungroo has been composed by Vishal and Shekhar and sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. Bosco-Caesar and Tushar Kalia have choreographed Hrithik and Vaani.

Ananya, on the other hand, has completed one schedule of her forthcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh and has also Khaali Peeli, with Ishaan Khattar, in the pipeline. Khaali Peeli is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar while Pati, Pati Aur Woh by Huma Qureshi's boyfriend Mudassar Aziz.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.