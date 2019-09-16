Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ananya Panday is a Fangirl of Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor's Ghungroo Song But She 'Can't Dance Like That'

A video showing Ananya Panday practicing the hook step from 'Ghungroo' is too cute to be missed.

News18.com

Updated:September 16, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ananya Panday is a Fangirl of Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor's Ghungroo Song But She 'Can't Dance Like That'
Image of Ananya Panday, Vaani Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Having impressed fans with his understated performance in Super 30, Hrithik Roshan is returning to the fold of action-entertainers with War, which will feature Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. The first track of the film Ghungroo is out now and Ananya Panday, like many of us, has become a fan of the electro-pop tunes and Hrithik and Vaani's rocking chemistry.

The classic ghazal Ghungroo Toot Gaye has been given a modern makeover Hrithik's film War, with Vaani too dancing on a beachside location, and in a glittering studio set.

Inspired, Ananya tried replicating the hook step of Ghungroo but failed. A video of the actress trying the Ghungroo hook step was shared on social media and is quite adorable to say the least. Not for the lack of trying, but Ananya did get something right from the song.

By the end of the video, Ananya, conceding defeat, even says, "I can't dance like that."

Check it out here:

Ghungroo has been composed by Vishal and Shekhar and sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. Bosco-Caesar and Tushar Kalia have choreographed Hrithik and Vaani.

Ananya, on the other hand, has completed one schedule of her forthcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh and has also Khaali Peeli, with Ishaan Khattar, in the pipeline. Khaali Peeli is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar while Pati, Pati Aur Woh by Huma Qureshi's boyfriend Mudassar Aziz.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram