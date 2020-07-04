Ananya Panday is a Stunner in Lime Green Bodycon Dress, See Pics

Ananya Panday recently decided to style herself up. The actress got the idea after watching the Project Runway series. She admitted she couldn't get enough of the show even after binge watching it and that is how she got inspired to create her looks.

The Student Of The Year 2 actress added that she has always loved fashion and the show added some spicy drama to fashion. "I am a big Project Runway fan! It is still one of the most exciting fashion-related shows I’ve ever seen. It is commendable how the contestants can create magic out of just a piece of fabric and sometimes, not even that. You know the iconic quote from the show - As you know in fashion, one day you're in. And the next day, you're out...it’s so apt. The most difficult part of the show is how these guys have to bring their best fashionable foot forward for every challenge and it is so inspiring," she said.

The actress shared a series of images she got clicked of herself. In the stills, Ananya poses on a maroon velvet cushion, in a neon lime green midi paired with a pair of red stilettos. She accessorized her bodycon outfit with multiple layered chainlets around the neck.

To round off her look, Ananya left her tresses open wavy and went for flushed red cheeks and bold eyebrows and lips for makeup. Designer Masaba Gupta and friend Suhana Khan sent love in the post’s comments.







Ananya was last seen in Kartik Aaryan-Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. She is set to feature opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli directed by Maqbool Khan. The upcoming romantic action will see Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik in important roles.

Ananya is also gearing up for a Dharma Productions project alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will make her Telugu debut in Puri Jagannadh's yet-untitled project. Vijay Deverakonda, who will be headlining the film, took up mixed martial arts for his character who is a tough fighter. The film is produced under Puri Connects and stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali and Getup Srinu in key roles.