Ananya Panday is Back to Her Morning Schedule, Gives a Sneak Peek into Her Work-out Session

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who has returned from her Maldives vacay recently, is back to her daily morning routine. While the actress has resumed her workout session, her younger sister Rysa Panday too joined her as she shared a couple of pictures on Instagram. In the snaps, the sister duo can be seen doing exercise together. Sharing the picture, she wrote about her “favourite morning ritual,” mentioning that “the world is truly better upside down.”

The actress has been grabbing spotlight due to her growing closeness with Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter. Even on her Maldives vacay, she was joined by Ishaan and their social media posts have confirmed the same. The duo has been sharing pictures from their holiday. On January 1, Ananya started her New Year with a special note. She also shared some stunning pictures of herself, as she looks ethereal in an orange dress.

On the other hand, Ishaan too shared a mesmerizing video giving the glimpse of the beauty of the beach island. While the video has taken over the internet, he wrote, “New year, new energy.” He also added and confirmed that his muse for the getaway was none other than Ananya.

The actor duo again hit the headlines when they were spotted holding hands while leaving Deepika Padukone's birthday bash. While neither of them has confirmed anything on their personal life, the social media world has been saying a lot about their proximity in the last few days.

Meanwhile, Ananya will be next seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film along with Deepika and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Puri Jagannadh’s next untitled project alongside Vijay Deverakonda in her kitty. The movie will mark her debut in the Telugu cinema with the multilingual movie.

Ishaan, on the other hand, was last seen in A Suitable Boy, directed by Mira Nair. The show is available to watch on Netflix in India.