Ananya Panday Is Having Trouble Shooting for Khaali Peeli at Night

Ananya Panday is swiftly incrasing the count of her movies and is currently shooting for an intense romantic film Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Talking about her experience, she shared that it becomes tough for her to shoot for the movie’s night schedule, all thanks to her last co-actor Tiger Shroff.

Ananya made her debut with Student Of The Year 2, which co-starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Since Tiger is early riser, there were no night shoots on the sets of the movie. This also became a reason for the actress to hit the bed early. But now, things have changed since Khaali Peeli is to be shot mainly during the night time, which is giving her a tough time.

She was also all praise about her co-star Ishaan and said he enters like a storm on the sets. Ananya gave insight about her character in the film and said, “My character Pooja has a Bambaiya lingo and this is actually the first film where I had to change the way I spoke.”

The actress says she feels inhibited while playing the role but has understood how to separate herself from her character. "When you separate yourself from who you are as a person, you are less conscious. I am feeling very inhibited with the film, I am doing anything and getting away with it because I am not playing myself, I am playing a character. Pooja can do anything,” she added.

The movie is slated to release on June 12, 2020.

