Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter Exchange Flirty Messages, Shehnaaz Gill Shares Cryptic Post on Instagram

Ananya Panday recently engaged in some flirty behaviour online with her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter. Both actors have earlier expressed their excitement about working together in the upcoming movie and could not stop praising each other in various interviews. Now, they flirt on social media, which makes us wonder what is cooking between the two.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill shared a cryptic post on her social media, after an FIR was filed against her father for an alleged rape case. In her post, she talked about karma and added a picture to her Instagram on Sunday. Instagramming her photo, she wrote a caption, which read, "If you dig a pit for someone then you simultaneously dig a well for yourself too!!!"

Hardik Pandya on Sunday announced that he and Serbian actress Natasha Stankovic, are expecting their first child. In the pictures, Hardik and Natasa are seen performing a puja as they sit wearing garlands, which suggested that they had a quarantine wedding as well. The announcement took fans by surprise as their engagement was on New Year's day.

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who essayed the role of Lord Krishna in the new Mahabharat which aired in 2013-2014, has shared what he learnt from the Geeta Saar sequence in the show. Geeta Saar sequence happens between Krishna and Arjun before the Mahabharat war.

Singer-composer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid, popular for their work on superstar Salman Khan's films such as Wanted, Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger, died in wee hours on Monday in a city hospital due to coronavirus. The 42-year-old singer had underlying kidney issues.

