Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter Get Papped at Airport After Return from Romantic New Year Vacay

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday secretly jetted off to a romantic holiday together in the wild. The rumoured lovebirds rang in the new year in Ranthambore. Ananya shared a sneak peek into her new year celebration on her Instagram stories over the weekend and gave fans a glimpse of the cold winter nights in the wild at Ranthambore National Park. On the other hand, Ishaan too dropped a glimpse of a scenic view that seemed to appear almost identical to Ananya’s photo. Sharing it, Ishaan dropped a major hint that the two were on a New Year vacay together and left fans curious.

On Monday, the duo was clicked arriving at Mumbai airport together which confirmed the speculation that they were indeed together. Ananya was seen dressed in an off-white sweatshirt which she combined with a pair of ripped blue denim pants. She kept her hair open and donned a pair of ankle boots, and a yellow shoulder bag. Ananya also carried a jacket in her hands. Ishaan, on the other hand, was sporting a brown tee-shirt, white trousers, and a black jacket. He completed his look with a beanie, a pair of sunglasses, and black shoes.

Ishaan and Ananya, who starred opposite each other in Khaali Peeli (2020), have been tight-lipped about their link-up rumours, however, the two have shared warm chemistry on and off the camera. The two had spent their New Year 2021 in Maldives. Though they didn’t post any picture together, Ishaan later shared a video from their beach vacation where he gave Anaya credits for helping him with videography and editing.

