Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter Share Stunning Pics From Their Maldives Vacation

Actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter recently made headlines when they were spotted heading out of Mumbai to ring in the new year at Maldives. The actors had worked together in the 2020 film Khaali Peeli, and their vacation now has fans thinking that they might be a couple.

The actors, however, have shared stunning pictures from the trip. Ananya first posted a sun-kissed selfie showing off her fresh-out-of-the-water look. "beach monkey!! (Alexa play ‘Yeh Ladki’ from ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ on repeat if u know u know hehe)," she captioned the picture.

She then posted a series of pictures chilling by the sea and posed with a delicious burger. "progressively becoming the real me," she captioned the picture.

On her Insta story, she gave the tour of the resort she is staying in. She also shared a picture of her silhouette in Insta Story.

Ishaan, on the other hand, shared a picture with his toned back to the sea. He captioned the post, "Mood: Blue - Eiffel 65 (Flume remix)."

He also shared a bunch of photos and videos on his Insta Stories. He first shared a video of himself admiring the sunset and diving into a pool. He then shared a collage of himself ready to scuba-dive.

Meanwhile, actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are also rumoured to be a couple sonce 2019, were clicked by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. They are also vacationing in Maldives.