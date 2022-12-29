Ananya Panday Jets Off To Phuket for New Year Celebration; Drops Glimpse Of Mesmerising View

Ananya Panday has got her new year party plans sorted! A day after the Liger actress wrapped the last shoot of her film, she jetted off for the new year celebration. The actress took to Instagram to post a glimpse of the mesmerising location, and we are all for it.

The Student of The Year 2 actress took to her Instagram story to post an intriguing clip of her as she got on board to reach the destination. She even teased fans to guess the place to which she is travelling, and a few moments later, Ananya shared a glimpse of the breathtakingly gorgeous location in Phuket, Thailand.

Take a look at the pics here:

Earlier yesterday, the Gehraiyaan actress took to Instagram to share a boomerang of a mirror selfie and write that she has wrapped up the last working day of this year and can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store. In the short clip, the Liger actress can be seen dressed in a white crop top and denim.

Sharing the boomerang video, she wrote, “Just wrapped my last working day of 2022!!! Feeling so blessed and grateful for the year gone by but can’t wait for what 2023 has in store."

Previously, Ananya took to Instagram to drop a couple of photos from her latest photoshoot for which the actress ditched her pants and opted for a white blouse. She went for a wavy hairstyle and kept her makeup minimal. The actress is seen sitting on an empty balcony with sun rays falling on her, producing the perfect sunkissed pictures. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Jusqu’ici, tout va bien ✌🏼"

On the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Next, the actress will be seen in the sequel of Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film will be helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and would also feature Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seems Pahwa, Annu Kapoor among others. Apart from that, she will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. It is being helmed by Arjun Varain Singh and will tell a digital age story of three friends living in Mumbai.

Read all the Latest Movies News here