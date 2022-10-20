Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan Reunite at Kriti Sanon's Diwali Bash, Varun Dhawan Gets 'Bhediya' Welcome

Bollywood celebrities are already in the Diwali mood. After Ayushmann Khurrana and Tashira Kashyap’s party, B Town celebs were clicked at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash last night. Several prominent names like Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Nushratt Bharuccha, Rakul Preet Singh and Ananya Panday among others were seen gracing the party. The gorgeous actors took their fashion game a notch higher as they decked up in ethnic clothes for the bash. The host chose opted for a green Anarkali and she rocked the look. she was clicked with her mother and her sister.

Her Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan was seen walking hands-in-hands with his wife Natasha Dalal. The couple twinned in white. Vaani Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, too, chose this pristine colour for the evening. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a lehenga. Nushratt, too, showed up in a stunning lehenga.

Karan Johar was seen entering the party with Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia. KJo chose the colour combination of black and gold for the party.

Take a look at the photos and the videos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. The trailer of the film was released yesterday and it opened to a good response from fans. Bhediya marks the second onscreen collaboration of Varun and Kriti after Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Bhediya will hit theatres on 25th November 2022.

Next, the actress will be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.

