Ananya Panday Keeps it Chic With an All-black Outfit in Latest Instagram Post

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is channeling her inner model in the latest Instagram post. The actress blessed the Instagram feeds of her 20.1 million followers on Monday with a chic photoshoot. The 22-year-old actress was seen dressed in a black halter top with black pants and the look was complemented with the crimson red background. Ananya’s outfit was from an LA-based fashion house called Cult Gaia, which was started by designer Jasmin Larian.

With slicked back hair and golden earrings as accessories, Ananya’s glamorous get-up certainly looked like an evening party dress-up inspiration. In the following picture, Ananya shared another portrait of herself where she was seen wearing an oversized pair of bracelets that provided a creative contrast to the chic look. With over 3,60,859 likes on the photo and video sharing platform, Ananya’s post certainly caught the attention of netizens. Ananya’s friend and granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda reacted to the Instagram post with a smiling face with sunglasses emoji, while some fans dubbed her as “beauty.”

Ananya frequently shares pictures from glamorous photoshoots on her Instagram handle. A picture she shared last week from one of her earlier photoshoots gave us a glimpse of her fashion sense. The actress was seen dressed up in a white crochet top as she looked into the camera. Captioning the post, Ananya wrote in French, “éclat” which translates to “shine.”

Last week, the daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey celebrated her 20 million followers milestone on Instagram through a fun video. The actress answered some insightful questions that gave her followers a sneak peek into her likes and dislikes. In the two-minute-thirty-three-second IGTV video, Ananya expressed her gratitude towards her fans and promised to keep them entertained with their support.

On the work front, Ananya recently wrapped the shoot for Shakun Batra’s untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Puri Jagannadh’s Liger with Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline.

