Ananya Panday Launches New Campaign, Malaika Arora Trolled For Wearing Sports Bra

Actress Ananya Panday took on Instagram on Wednesday and announced a campaign titled “Social Media For Social Good", on the occasion of Social Media Day.

The actress uploaded a video on Instagram and addressed her followers, saying: “Hope y’all are doing well and taking all the necessary precautions. I want to applaud all those people who have used social media constructively for social good. I will be interacting with some of these social media heroes with So Positive’s new series."

With the Covid-19 pandemic creating havoc in India, the government has been urging people to get vaccinated at the earliest. Many people, including celebrities, have come forward to get the shot.

Now, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has also taken her second dose of the Covid vaccination on Tuesday. She shared this news with her fans on Instagram by posting a slew of pictures of taking the jab and with the health workers.

There are two firsts in the Malayalam movie, Cold Case, just out on Amazon Prime. This is Tanu Balak’s debut directorial outing and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s maiden OTT apperance. Wasted entirely, I would say.

To me, the film looked like a classroom lecture on criminology, boringly verbose and crashingly repetitive (What happened to the editor?). And I could not understand the idea behind mixing and matching a perfect case of crime with the supernatural. Led us nowhere.

Popular TV star Dipika Kakar Ibrahim has made a special place in the hearts of the audience with her role of a dutiful daughter-in-law, Simar Bhardwaj, in ‘Sasural Simar Ka.’ She has been associated with the show since its inception in 2011. It was one of the longest-running shows on Colors TV after Balika Vadhu.

Seven years after it ended, she made her entry in the second season of the series that started in April this year. There had been reports doing the round that Dipika had come back on the show for limited episodes. Now, the actress has herself confirmed that her character’s track is over on the show.

Raj Kaushal, filmmaker and Mandira Bedi’s husband, died on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack. Kaushal’s family friend and actor Rohit Roy confirmed the news of his death to PTI. Kaushal was in his 50s.

Rohit’s elder brother, actor Ronit Roy and Ashish Chowdhry were among the first ones to arrive at Kaushal’s house on Wednesday to pay their last respects. In one of the pictures, which has surfaced on social media, Ronit can be seen comforting an inconsolable Mandira.

