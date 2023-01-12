Ananya Panday Leaves Fans Gushing With Cute Pics With Puppies; Take a Look

Ananya Panday started the new year on a joyous note with a vacation in Phuket. The glamorous actress who is known for exuding charm and elegance through her social media posts never disappoints her fans as she is quite regular with sharing glimpses from her life. Her recent post is also proof that Ananya loves dogs and she can’t get enough of them. On Wednesday, the Liger actress took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures with the friendly pooches.

While the first snap showed the sun-kissed Ananya in her cobalt blue t-shirt holding two petite pups in her hands and smiling gleefully for the camera, the second picture captured the adorable puppies playing with each other on the sands. She also posted a clip of a litter of pups licking her feet excitedly. And finally, the last picture was a close-up shot of a drowsy-looking pup with sunlight on its face. Since Ananya Panday couldn’t contain her excitement, her caption screamed, “PUPPIES!!! (smiley face with teary-eyed emojis).”

As soon as she shared the pictures, several celebs and fans were in awe over the Student Of The Year 2 actor’s love for dogs. James Brittain-Mcvey, the lead guitarist of the iconic British pop band The Vamps wrote, “I’ll take two(with a dog, big eyes and white heart emojis)". Mother Bhavna Panday commented, “Omg so cuteeeee!!!" Film-maker Zoya Akhtar reacted with a heart emoji. Meanwhile, one of the fans wrote, “if you want to find the nature of a person. See him/her how he/she treats dogs." Another one commented, “Three cuties(with heart eyes emojis)". Someone else wrote, “They are such CUTIESSS! Can I have them?" Another fan asked, “Is this the look of your

next movie with AK??".

On the professional front, Ananya Panday is all set to feature opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2 and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaa. According to the synopsis of Dream Girl 2, It would highlight the journey of a small-town boy Karam, who is trying to live a serious life in Mathura and falls in love with Pari but life is hell-bent on not taking him seriously. The film will be helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and would also feature Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seems Pahwa, Annu Kapoor among others. As for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, it’s Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial and would tell a digital age story of three friends living in Mumbai. Besides Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film would also star Adarsh Gourav.

Read all the Latest Movies News here