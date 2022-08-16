Ananya Panday Leaves Vijay Deverakonda Blushing As She Calls Him 'Bujji Kanna' at Liger Event; Watch

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have been on a promotional spree for their upcoming film ‘Liger,’ which is set to hit the theatres on August 25. The duo is busy travelling to different parts of the country promoting the action drama.

Over the weekend, Vijay and Ananya promoted Liger in Warangal, Telangana, at a grand event, where the actress decided to greet the audience in Telugu. Bollywood actress Ananya, who is making her Telugu debut with Liger, left Vijay impressed with her speech in his mother tongue. At one point, Ananya left Vijay blushing when she referred to him as “Bujji Kanna” in front of the large crowd at the event. Ananya also spoke about her excitement of being part of Liger.

Sharing the video of the same, Ananya wrote on Instagram: “My Telugu speech in Warangal! I tried my very best to convey all my love to you and give back all the love you have been showering on us, I hope you felt it.”

Meanwhile, Liger is a pan-Indian film directed by Puri Jagannadh which will see Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda share the screen together for the first time. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, its promotions are currently underway. Vijay and Ananya have been traveling to different cities, meeting fans to promote their movie.

Liger will also be the first Indian movie in which boxing legend Mike Tyson will appear in a cameo. In the film, Deverakonda will be playing the role of an MMA fighter.

In association with Puri connects, Liger is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Liger will hit theatres on August 25 this year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here