Ananya Panday Looks Adorable as Bespectacled 7th Grader in Throwback Photo on Instagram

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday conducted a Q&A session on her Instagram account and replied to all queries and requests of her fans.

Responding to one of the requests, the actress added a teenage snap of her on the story section. In the picture, Ananya can be seen sitting in a car, wearing specs and talking to someone on her phone.

Tagging her friend Deeya Shroff to the picture, the Student of the Year 2 actress wrote, "calling to spill some 7th grade gossip."

Replying to a question about her annoying habit, Ananya said she spends too much time on her phone, then ended the session with a promise that she would soon do a live session on Instagram.

Ananya has amassed over 10 million followers on Instagram. The 21-year-old actor took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to gave a shout-out to her fans.

"Biggest virtual hug and love for all 10 million of you. Thank you for always supporting me, loving me and laughing at my silly jokes," Ananya wrote.

She was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She will soon share the screen with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. The movie will be released on June 12, 2020. Ananya also has Puri Jagannadh's upcoming untitled film in her kitty. The pan-India venture stars Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda. The film is jointly bank rolled by by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur , Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

