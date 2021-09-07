Ananya Panday Looks Cute in Bomber Jacket, Gives Glimpse of Her Mood

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday took to Instagram on Tuesday (September 7) to share a glimpse of her mood. In the pictures, the actress can be seen smiling at and away from the camera in a bomber jacket with smileys all over it. She paired it with a plain white t-shirt. “Just me being the emoji in real life ‍," she wrote in the caption.

In an earlier post, the actress was seen dressed in a black halter top with black pants and the look was complemented with the crimson red background. Ananya’s outfit was from an LA-based fashion house called Cult Gaia, which was started by designer Jasmin Larian. With slicked back hair and golden earrings as accessories, Ananya’s glamorous get-up certainly looked like an evening party dress-up inspiration.

In the following picture, Ananya shared another portrait of herself where she was seen wearing an oversized pair of bracelets that provided a creative contrast to the chic look. With over 7,01,9835 likes on the photo and video sharing platform, Ananya’s post certainly caught the attention of netizens. Ananya’s friend and granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda reacted to the Instagram post with a smiling face with sunglasses emoji, while some fans dubbed her as “beauty.”

On the work front, Ananya recently wrapped the shoot for Shakun Batra’s untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Puri Jagannadh’s Liger with Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline.

