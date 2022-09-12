Ananya Panday Looks Glamorous In White Tube Dress, Shanaya Kapoor Reacts

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses in B’Town at the moment. She made her acting debut in 2019 with the Bollywood movie Student Of The Year 2. Since then, Ananya has made a special place in the hearts of the fans and managed to stay in the limelight.

Apart from showing her acting skills, the diva also treats her fans with a glimpse of her life. Recently, the actress shared new pictures from her vacation in Italy. Ananya Panday looks glamorous in a white tube dress on her Italy vacation.

The actress shared some aesthetic photos with her followers. In the pictures, Ananya is looking adorable in a white bodycon tube dress. She opted for a makeup look and kept her hair open with a middle parting. She accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings. Along with her photos, she also shared some beautiful views of Italy with her fans.

Sharing these pictures the actress wrote in the caption “ Pink skies and wishing fountains”.

Seeing the pictures, from celebs to fans, everyone commented on the post. As Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “You are so pretty”, actress Sophie Choudry said, “Gorgeous you”. One of her fans wrote, “Excellent Pics”, and “Beautiful” commented the other. And many of them shared heart emojis in the comment box.

Four days ago, the actress shared another bunch of pictures from her current trip. Ananya raised the temperatures in a printed white bikini in these photos. She is seen enjoying her day at the sea.

In a couple of pictures, she is seen posing in a boat, while in some of the photos, she was seen taking a dip in the water inside a cave.

Sharing the pictures Ananya wrote, “Boat day! Swam in the blue grotto, saw a heart-shaped cave, and listened to Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein on loop.”

As soon as she shared the snaps, the post was flooded with likes and comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was recently seen in the Puri Jagannadh film Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She now has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, and Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana in her pipeline.

