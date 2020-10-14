Ananya Panday Looks Like a Dream in Thigh-high Slit Dress, BFF Suhana Khan Says 'Wow'

Ananya Panday knows how to make a statement on the red carpet and off. In her latest Instagram post, Ananya is flaunting her love for pastel colours as she is seen sporting a thigh-high slit satin dress in a pale shade of blue. Anaya has kept her makeup minimal and hair open. The actress shared a series of pictures in the dress while posing sensuously for the camera. Ananya's best friend Suhana Khan was mesmerised by her look, even as she commented "wow" on the photo, alongside a heart-eyed emoji.

Check out Ananaya's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya's recent film Khaali Peeli, also starring Ishaan Khatter, opened to average reviews. The film showcases the journey of a taxi driver named Blackie (Ishaan Khatter), who is released from jail after serving time for "committing a half murder" and a dancer (Ananya Panday), who runs away after stealing some money, They meet in Blackie's taxi. Khaali Peeli marks Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's first collaborative project.