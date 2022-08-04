Ananya Panday Looks Perfect Even in 4am Pic from Her Vanity, Fans Call Her ‘Hot’; See Pics

Ananya Panday, who is currently busy promoting her most anticipated film Liger with the South industry heartthrob Vijay Devarakonda, has shared her 4 am vanity look.

A few hours ago, the B-Town diva dropped a series of mirror selfies on her Instagram space. Ananya looked sensual in every photo. She was seen sporting a nude crop top showing off her mid-rift and paired with washed blue denim. She made a poker face as she clicked her selfies. Ananya went with light make-up and added a shiny lip gloss and a beaded necklace. Her hair is tied up in a messy bun. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress penned the caption, “4 am vanity in my vanity.” See the post here:

Her fans and followers flooded the comments section with red heart and fire emojis. Her friend and Fashion Stylist Tanya Gharvi commented, “Who looks like this at 4 am FML (F**k My Life), Ananya Pandey.” One of them also wrote, “Koi ithna khubsurat kaise ho skta (how can be someone this beautiful).”

This is not the first time The Student Of The Year 2 actress impressed her fans with her mirror selfies. A couple of days back, she shared a mirror selfie with her inspirational idol Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress Karisma Kapoor. Ananya slipped into a multicoloured striped dress and twinned effortlessly with Karisma’s photo.

The caption of the photo read: “BTS of Liger twining with the forever inspo (inspiration) Lolo, fun fact I take this picture with me on every shoot it’s a mood!”

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in the pan-India film Liger. The movie has been directed by Puri Jagannadh and is set for its theatrical release on August 25. She also has Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and is written by Arjun, along with Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.

