Ananya Panday Looks Radiant in Ethnic Outfit as She Gets Back to Shoot Days, See Picture

Hello everyone, Ananya Panday is here with an update. The actress, who is often in the limelight for her style and fashion, is back at work. She has also posted a picture from the set of her upcoming project. Ananya is also one of the most sought-after actors among Gen Z stars. And, indeed the actress takes her work seriously. Taking to Instagram Stories, Ananya Panday has shared a selfie from the set with the caption, “Back to Shoot days.”

The actress looks all radiant in a white collared outfit. Her bindi, chand bali and nose pin add a subtle traditional touch. It is quite unclear what project she is currently working on. Is it for Dream Girl 2 which is set to release this year? The actress is collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana on Dream Girl 2 which is set to release in mid of the year.

Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana are collaborating on a screen together for the first time in this film. After the success of the 2019 comedy Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana, Raaj Shaandilya, and Ekta Kapoor reunited to make a sequel. Dream Girl, starring Nushratt Bharuccha and Ayushmann Khuranna, did well at the box office. Dream Girl 2 also features Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Rajpal Yadav in vital roles. Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Rajpal Yadav are also part of the project.

The film, which was earlier expected to release on June 29, will open to theatres on July 7. In the movie, Ayushmann Khurrana's character Karam, a young man from a small town, is striving to lead a responsible life in Mathura. He falls in love with Pari (played by Ananya Panday), but life is determined to create chaos for him.

Ananya Panday also has Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh, in the pipeline. The notion of friendship is central to the movie. Ananya previously co-starred with Siddhant Chaturvedi in the movie Gehraiyaan last year.

