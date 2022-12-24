Ananya Panday Looks Smoking Hot In A Sultry Black Outfit; BFF Shanaya Kapoor Says 'Wow'

Ananya Panday might have suffered a setback with Puri Jagannadh’s Liger but that can’t stop the Student Of The Year 2 actress from shining bright. Known to exude glamour with her jaw-dropping outfits, Ananya Panday has once again amped her game with her latest Instagram post. And this time in a rather sartorial outfit complimented by the natural sun rays coming from a window. And needless to say, her BFF Shanaya Kapoor was floored by her look.

On Friday, the Khaali Peeli actress took to her Instagram handle to share a bunch of sizzling pictures of herself rocking a sultry black outfit and flaunting her curves in various poses. The pictures that were clicked by Rohit Shreshtha were captioned ‘Wondwrwall’ by the Gehraiyaan actress. Along with her smoky avatar, she complimented her look with the natural sunlight and some sun-kissed makeup.

Complimenting Ananya for her electrifying looks, mother Bhavana Panday left a black heart emoji and a star emoji. On the other hand, her bestie Shanaya Kapoor commented, “Wow!" Her sister Deanne Panday responded with heart-eye emojis. Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Love this!!" On the other hand, one of the fans commented, “Uff Teri aankhein humme maar hi daalenge!" Another one wrote, “Just a lovely sight!" A fan also said, “Tending towards #Uorfi(Javed)!"

On the professional front, Ananya Panday is all set to feature opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2 and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaa? According to the synopsis of Dream Girl 2, It would highlight the journey of a small-town boy Karam, who is trying to live a serious life in Mathura and falls in love with Pari but life is hell bent on not taking him seriously. The film will be helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and would also feature Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seems Pahwa, Annu Kapoor among others. As for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, it’s Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial and would tell a digital age story of three friends living in Mumbai. Besides Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film would also star Adarsh Gourav.

