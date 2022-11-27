Ananya Panday Looks Smoking Hot In Mini Dress, Thigh-High Boots; Check Out Her Pics In Sexy Outfits

Ananya Panday might have suffered a setback with Puri Jagannadh’s Liger but that can’t stop the Student Of The Year 2 actress from shining bright. Known to exude glamour with her jaw-dropping outfits, Ananya Panday has once again amped her game with her latest Instagram post.

On Sunday, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures flaunting some hot and trendy outfits. While in one of the snaps, she can be seen wearing a satin blue body-hugging dress paired with black thigh-high boots, another picture shows Ananya sporting a pink-fuzzy outfit matched with bright neon-green heels. For the photoshoot, Ananya kept her makeup minimal but still managed to slay with her stunning style.

Seeing Khaali Peeli actress in her utmost gorgeousness, celebs and fans were tempted to drop compliments. Malavika Mohanan wrote,

“Pretty Pretty Girl". Tanya Ghavri said, “So hot Annie Pooh!!" Singer Jonita Gandhi stated, “Those boots tho(fire emoji). On the other hand, one of the fans commented, “GORG GORG GORG!!" Another one wrote, “So stunning!!". Someone also said, “Hello gorgeous (heart emojis)".

On the professional front, Ananya Panday is all set to feature opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2 and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaa? According to the synopsis of Dream Girl 2, It would highlight the journey of a small-town boy Karam, who is trying to live a serious life in Mathura and falls in love with Pari but life is hell bent on not taking him seriously. The film will be helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and would also feature Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seems Pahwa, Annu Kapoor among others. As for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, it’s Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial and would tell a digital age story of three friends living in Mumbai. Besides Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film would also star Adarsh Gourav.

