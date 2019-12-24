Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ananya Panday Makes Hot Chocolate for BFF Shanaya Kapoor, Bollywood Stars Ring in Christmas

Ananya Panday shared a sweet post for her BFF Shanaya Kapoor. Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and the cast of Good Newwz ring in Christmas. Find out more in today's showbiz roundup.

News18.com

Updated:December 24, 2019, 7:52 PM IST
Ananya Panday Makes Hot Chocolate for BFF Shanaya Kapoor, Bollywood Stars Ring in Christmas
It's no secret how close Ananya Panday is to Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan. The trio shares a great bond of friendship. Recently, Ananya, who is currently holidaying in Dubai, took to her Instagram story to share a sweet post for her BFF Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Sandhu.

Read: Ananya Panday Makes Hot Chocolate with Love for BFF Shanaya Kapoor, See Pic

Shraddha Kapoor rang in holiday spirit dressed in a Santa Claus hat. She shared pictures of herself on social media, enjoying the eve of Christmas. Alia Bhatt rang in Christmas eve with her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and posted a pic on her Instagram stories. Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor also dressed up for the occasion and promoted their forthcoming film Good Newwz on social media.

Read: Good Newwz Cast, Janhvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan Ring in Christmas

Recently, it was announced that Deepika Padukone will be playing Draupadi in director Nitesh Tiwari's three-part Mahabharata, produced by Madhu Mantena. Now, there are reports doing the rounds that Hrithik Roshan will be playing Krishna in the franchise.

Read: Hrithik Roshan will Play Krishna to Deepika Padukone's Draupadi in Mahabharata?

Citing the gender pay gap in the Hindi film industry, which is responsible for limiting women's economic empowerment, Kangana Ranaut took an indirect jibe at Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha over their remarks on pay disparity, wherein they had justified earning less than their male co-star.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Takes Indirect Dig at Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu for Justifying Pay Disparity

The ongoing fight between housemates Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai on Bigg Boss 13 continues to turn uglier by the day. While Siddharth has faced considerable flak for his "aisi ladki" comment about Rashami, fans of the Balika Vadhu actor have now come out in his support. Hashtag #StopTargetingSid has been trending on Twitter.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Fans Make #StopTargetingSid Trend on Twitter

Follow @News18Movies for more



