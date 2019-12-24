Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ananya Panday Makes Hot Chocolate with Love for BFF Shanaya Kapoor, See Pic

Ananya, who is currently holidaying in Dubai, took to her Instagram story to sweet post for her BFF Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Sandhu.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 24, 2019, 12:49 PM IST
Ananya Panday, since her debut in Student of the Year 2, has been in the headlines. Her poised aura and sense of style are absolutely loved by her fans. And it’s no secret that how close Ananya is to Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan. The trio shares a great bond of friendship.

Recently, Ananya, who is currently holidaying in Dubai, took to her Instagram story to sweet post for her BFF Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Sandhu.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress is seen holding a cup of hot chocolate and marshmallow. Along with the picture, the caption reads, “made with love for my love @shanayakapoor02.”

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Karthik Aaryan and Bhumi Padnekar. She will be next seen in a Shakun Batra directorial. The untitled relationship-drama film will also star Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Sharing her excitement on working with Deepika, Ananya said, "Deepika Padukone is an actress I truly love and I also really enjoyed watching Siddhant in ‘Gully Boy'. Moreover, I'm working again with Dharma Productions, which feels like home and I'm really happy about it. I'll forever be grateful to Karan (Johar). My director Shakun Batra, I believe, is one of the finest in the industry and he has been the dream director I've always wanted to work with,” quoted IANS as saying.

