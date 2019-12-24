Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Ananya Panday Makes Hot Chocolate with Love for BFF Shanaya Kapoor, See Pic
Ananya, who is currently holidaying in Dubai, took to her Instagram story to sweet post for her BFF Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Sandhu.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday, since her debut in Student of the Year 2, has been in the headlines. Her poised aura and sense of style are absolutely loved by her fans. And it’s no secret that how close Ananya is to Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan. The trio shares a great bond of friendship.
Recently, Ananya, who is currently holidaying in Dubai, took to her Instagram story to sweet post for her BFF Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Sandhu.
The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress is seen holding a cup of hot chocolate and marshmallow. Along with the picture, the caption reads, “made with love for my love @shanayakapoor02.”
On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Karthik Aaryan and Bhumi Padnekar. She will be next seen in a Shakun Batra directorial. The untitled relationship-drama film will also star Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Dreams really do come true A nuanced take on modern love directed by my favourite @shakunbatra and I can’t believe I’m part of it! pic.twitter.com/OK6eIisgiE— Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) December 19, 2019
Sharing her excitement on working with Deepika, Ananya said, "Deepika Padukone is an actress I truly love and I also really enjoyed watching Siddhant in ‘Gully Boy'. Moreover, I'm working again with Dharma Productions, which feels like home and I'm really happy about it. I'll forever be grateful to Karan (Johar). My director Shakun Batra, I believe, is one of the finest in the industry and he has been the dream director I've always wanted to work with,” quoted IANS as saying.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mumbai to Hold Event to Commemorate Mirza Ghalib's 150 Death Anniversary
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Now Available in More Regions For Prepaid And Postpaid Users
- India a Far Greater Security Risk than Pakistan: PCB Chief Ehsan Mani
- Writer Moves HC Against Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Seeks Credit for Story
- This Modified Volkswagen Vento Pulls of Cyan Paint Better Than Any Car