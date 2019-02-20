English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ananya Panday Turns Into Meme and She's Laughing With Fans
Ananya Panday was candid, confident and full expressions on Koffee With Karan and has hence gained much traction on social media.
Ananya Panday joined her Student of the Year 2 co-stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria on Koffee With Karan. While Tiger and Tara were comprehensive on the Koffee couch, Ananya made a startling debut stating that she doesn't deserve to be on the show even before somebody could point that out.
The star kid was candid, confident and full expressions and has hence gained much traction on social media. Her appearance on the show has inspired a number of memes and being a sport the actress is also laughing with the fans.
Sample some of the hilarious tweets posted by social media users:
From her reaction to Kartik Aaryan's look as Chintu Tyagi in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh to family jokes, Ananya shared some of her favourite memes in a series of Instagram stories.
On the work front, Ananya who is making her debut with student of the Year is also roped in for Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan.
