Ananya Panday Needs 'Some Space' as She Shares Selfie with Face Shield
Ananya Panday Needs 'Some Space' as She Shares Selfie with Face Shield

Ananya Panday shared a picture on social media where she is seen wearing a face shield. Giving the caption a funny spin, she wrote, "Need some space."

The budding Bollywood star has her plate full with big upcoming projects.

She will be seen in the film “Liger" opposite Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. The film has been directed by Puri Jagannnadh. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is scheduled to release on September 9.

Ananya also stars in Shakun Batra’s untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

first published:April 01, 2021, 18:45 IST