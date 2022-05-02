Ananya Panday Obliges Elderly Fan With Photo, Autograph; Netizens Say 'So Sweet of Her'

Ananya Panday is winning the hearts on the internet, thanks to her recent kind gesture for an elderly fan that has taken social media by storm. On Sunday, a video of Ananya obliging an elderly man with a photo and her autograph went viral on social media. In the clip, shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Ananya is seen signing her autograph for the elderly fan and happily posing with him for a photo.

Netizens were impressed by Ananya’s sweet gesture and were all praise for the actress in the comment section. “She always makes her fans happy," wrote one user. “Such a good, sweet, cute and a kind-hearted person you are, Ananya," wrote another user.

Meanwhile, Ananya is currently busy shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s production ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan’. Billed as a coming of digital age story of three friends in Mumbai, the movie is being directed by debutante Arjun Varain Singh and is written by Singh, Zoya and writer-filmmaker Reema Kagti. The film will feature actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and Zoya and Reema Kagti’s banner Tiger Baby. The makers had announced the film last year. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan marks the second collaboration between Panday and Chaturvedi after Shakun Batra’s directorial Gehraiyaan. Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa, too, starred in the film and it was bankrolled by Dharma Productions

While Siddhant has earlier worked with Zoya in Gully Boy, Ananya and Adarsh will be starring for the first time in her production. The film is expected to release in theatres in 2023.

