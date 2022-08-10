Ananya Panday on Cancel Culture: It's Like a Cycle, Every Day Someone is Getting Boycotted

In the recent past, Bollywood has been on the receiving end of the boycott or the ‘cancel culture’. Be it actors or their films, the trend of boycotting them or canceling them has been growing on social media. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, too, is going through a similar issue. Amid this, Ananya Panday, who is busy promoting her film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, opened up about the cancel culture. The actress said, everyday someone is getting boycotted or everyone is being canceled.

In a conversation with India Today, the actress said, “I think it’s like a cycle. Every day, someone is getting boycotted or everyone is being canceled. We are losing our track. I even asked someone whether I have been boycotted or am I still fine. I get to know new things every day. This is what I understood. You have to learn how to filter things. You should know what are the things to be taken seriously. I don’t take them seriously.”

Ananya also weighed in on the North-South debate and said that she doesn’t feel any difference in both cultures.

Meanwhile, talking of Liger, it is a pan-Indian film directed by Puri Jagannadh which will see Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda share the screen together for the first time. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, its promotions are currently underway. Vijay and Ananya have been traveling to different cities, meeting fans to promote their movie.

Liger will also be the first Indian movie in which boxing legend Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo. In the film, Deverakonda will be playing the role of an MMA fighter.

In association with Puri connects, Liger is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Liger will hit theatres on August 25 this year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

