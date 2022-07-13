Ananya Panday on Vijay Deverakonda's Nude Poster for Liger: Reacted Exactly the Same Way as Everyone Else

Author Jenny Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty was renewed for a second season even before the release of the first one. Now that the second season is coming up, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday showed her interest in the show and revealed that she is going to promote it in India. In a recent interview, the actress spoke in length about the coming-of-age romantic drama and talked about her own heartbreaks.

The first season ended with the protagonist Belly (Lola Tung) finding herself in the middle of a love triangle with two brothers Conrad and Jeremiah, who are also her childhood friends. Asked whether she, too, had dramatic summers like the protagonist, Ananya told ETimes, “I think the most dramatic summer of my life would be the summer of 2019 because my first film came out that year. Student Of The Year 2 released in May that year. For me that summer was a season of transformation, there was some falling in love as well. Mostly with myself and with another person, too.”

She then said that she has a lot of emotional anchors in her life. “I have been fortunate enough to have multiple people be that emotional anchor. Most importantly it is my Mom (Bhavna Pandey) because she has been very easy to talk to about everything. She’s very chilled out in that way. She is always right. I could believe that she’s wrong about several things, but in the end, she’s always proven right. She always knows that this person is not good for you, months before you realise it.”

Ananya also added that she is surrounded by the best girlfriends and has a strong support system.

The young actress also talked about the love triangle that forms the crux of the series and said that her all-time favourite movie with a love triangle is Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. “Everything about that film is epic. When Rahul says ‘Pyaar dosti hai’, as a five-year-old, I was relating to it so much. That has to be the most iconic love triangle for me.”

Ananya also talked about going through heartbreaks and shared that she is the kind of person who believes in going through all the emotions and letting it all out. Talking about her childhood crush, she said, “I was obsessed with Hrithik Roshan. I think I was 2 or 3 when Kaho Na Pyar Hai came out. And then I saw him at some birthday party and I started screaming, ‘Hrithik! Hrithik!’. I had just started talking. My parents just reacted and said, ‘This is not our child’. I am a big Hrithik Roshan fan.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen with Vijay Deverakonda in Liger. The actor’s all-naked poster was unveiled a couple of days ago and it had broken the internet. In the photo, Vijay poses without his clothes but covers his modesty with a bunch of roses. Talking about the same, Ananya told the publication, “I reacted exactly the same way as everyone else. That’s why my caption on that image was, ‘Breathe guys!’ Vijay is too hot to handle. Believe me, there’s a lot more coming up. This is just the beginning.”

Apart from Liger, the actress will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

