Ananya Panday Oozes Oomph in Royal Blue Ensemble; Goes From Boss Lady to Funky Diva All in One Day

Ananya Panday makes a beauteous glam case with everything she wears, don’t you agree? The Liger actress stepped out to attend a fashion show last night in Mumbai. And, guess what? Just like always, the fashionista managed to grab all the attention. She walked the ramp and turned showstopper in a metallic royal blue sultry ensemble. She made several jaws drop in the structured strapless bralette and an eccentric see-through skirt.

In the video shared by a paparazzi account, one can see the star kid walking on the red carpet and engaging with the media. Ananya wore royal blue pointed pumps with her outfit and went for bold eye makeup to round up her look. Along with the video, the paparazzi account penned, “Annu gets clicked in her candid yet sleek self as she carries a royal blue look.”

Take a look:

Ananya made sure to let her followers know that was really feeling the “free and Funky BTS vibe.” She dropped a slew of pictures on her photo-sharing space to give a clearer and better view of her look.

Take a look if you haven’t already:

An hour before dropping the blue queen look, she shared multiple photos and a video from Priyanka R Khanna’s first book launch event. The actress donned a brown power suit for the event and looked classy and chic. To complete her look, the actress wore minimal makeup and a sleek hairdo.

Ananya also read bits from the novel at the event and shared a video of the same on her Instagram stories. She revealed that it was the first time that she did a book reading in the caption. She penned, “My first time doing a ‘book reading’ was so special because it was for my favorite Priyanka Khanna and her first book. Can’t get enough of ‘All the Right People.’”

From boss lady look to funky diva, Ananya pulled both looks with perfection. Don’t you agree?

:

Read all the Latest Movies News here