Ananya Panday Opens Up About Her Most Favourite Memory with AbRam and Suhana Khan

Actress Ananya Panday recently opened up about her favourite memories with childhood best-friend Suhana Khan and her brother, AbRam. The actress said that while Suhana and she had shared many memories as they grew up together, she has a very specific memory of AbRam reacting to the Student Of The Year 2 trailer.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Ananya said, “I think my favorite memory of Abram would actually be when he saw the trailer of Student of the year 2. I think someone told him, I think Suhana or someone and he was so excited. Like he came to my house and he kept pointing to the screen and he was like that’s you, that’s you, and he kept like replaying my part. I love Abram, like I just love kids in general but Abram will always be like my favorite child, and we get along really well we have so much fun.”

When asked about her favourite memory with Suhana was that growing up they have done many activities like ballet and Kathak classes together. Ananya further said that the two went to New York Film Academy together, which is her favourite memory. She also said that her only complaint with Suhana is that they live too far away from each other.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. She will also be romancing Vijay Deverakonda in his Bollywood debut Fighter. Apart from that, she will also be appearing in Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

