Ananya Opens Up On Working With Vijay Devarakonda, Says 'I Have Yet To Meet Someone So Humble'

It is known that Ananya Panday is entering the Telugu film industry with Puri Jagannadh's upcoming movie, tentatively titled Fighter. She will be seen romancing young Tollywood sensation Vijay Devarakonda.

The actress first time opened up about working with Vijay in a recent interview with Bollywood Life, where she was all praise for the Arjun Reddy star and called him kind and humble. "I have yet to meet someone so grounded and humble despite being such a huge star. He is kind and soft-spoken,” Ananya was quoted as saying.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Vijay had confirmed that he would dub his own lines for the Hindi version, which will be presented by Dharma Productions' Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film will also be dubbed in other south Indian languages.

The project marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Jagannadh, who is best known for films such as Mahesh Babu-starrer Pokkiri and Amitabh Bachchan-fronted Bbudadh... Hoga Terra Baap.

This will be Ananya’s first pan India project and she has been walking the extra mile as she is learning the Telugu language for the movie to do justice for her character in Fighter.

A few weeks ago, some photos of them hugging, and riding on a bike in Mumbai were leaked on the internet. The shooting of the film has been stalled due to the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

