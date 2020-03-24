Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra Take Up 'Quarantakshri Challenge' During Social Distancing

In a bid to keep themselves busy and their fans entertained, Bollywood celebs are playing antakashri on Instagram. They have been posting videos of them singing songs and challenging their friends from the industry to take it forward on social media.

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is also known for her singing skills, posted a video of herself singing Tu Hi Re from the film Bombay. She tagged fellow singers Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor and said, "'T' se gao!"

Actress Ananya Panday posted an Instagram story, saying she wasn't a good singer and had also forgotten the letter she was supposed to start with. And so, she just sang a line from the song Dheeme Dheeme from her film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Actor Arjun Kapoor found the challenge bizarre, saying that people should not hear him singing. But he didn't want to break the link, so he sang Ek Garam Chai Ki Pyali' in Anu Malik style.

Tahira Kashyap took up the challenge and sang Jaane Jaan as husband Ayushmann Khurrana played the guitar in the background.

This sure is a fun challenge top take up if you are locked up at home and missing your friends.

