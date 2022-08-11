Ananya Panday Pens Love Filled Note for Cousin Ahaan Panday on Raksha Bandhan: 'Light of My Life'

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, celebrities have flooded social media with adorable posts of their siblings. Liger actress Ananya Panday, who is currently busy promoting her film with Vijay Deverakonda, took out time from her busy schedule to pen the sweetest note for her cousin Ahaan Panday. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Ananya shared a couple of photos with her brother and called him the light of her life. In the photos, the actress can be seen donning an ethnic outfit whereas Ahaan wears a white shirt paired with denim.

She also shared a photo with her sister Rysa Panday and an adorable family portrait. Sharing the post, Ananya wrote, “Happy Rakhi to the light of my life For all that you are and all that you do, through every fight and every laugh – my first friend and friend till the end Love you endlessly Ahaaaniii”

Take a look:

For the uninitiated, Ahaan Panday is Ananya Panday’s father Chunky Panday’s nephew.

Meanwhile, Ananya is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film marks the Arjun Reddy actor’s Bollywood debut. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, its promotions are currently underway. Vijay and Ananya have been traveling to different cities, meeting fans to promote their movie. Liger will also be the first Indian movie in which boxing legend Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo. In the film, Deverakonda will be playing the role of an MMA fighter.

In association with Puri connects, Liger is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Liger will hit theatres on August 25 this year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

